Thousands of farmers march in Poland’s capital to protest Ukrainian imports and EU policies

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Thousands of farmers are marching in Poland’s capital to protest European Union agricultural policies and imports of cheap food from neighboring Ukraine, part of weeks of similar protests across Europe. The protesting farmers want Poland’s border with Ukraine sealed to the imports of grain and other food products that they say are bringing down the prices farmers can get on the domestic market. They also want the Polish government to withdraw from the EU’s Green Deal, a plan meant to fight climate change and help the environment with measures that they say are too costly.

