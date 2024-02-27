Thousands expected at memorial service for 3 slain Minnesota first responders

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Thousands of law enforcement officers, firefighters and paramedics are expected to pack a Minnesota church Wednesday for a memorial service for three first responders who were gunned down in the line of duty. They were killed in the Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville earlier this month while responding to a report of a domestic incident at a home with seven children inside. The service will be at Grace Church in Eden Prairie. Because of the overflow crowd expected there, officials are encouraging the public to watch the livestream instead. A procession of public safety vehicles will head to Burnsville after the service.

