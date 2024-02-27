Texas inmate facing execution for 2000 fatal shooting says new evidence points to his innocence

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate who has long said he’s innocent and claims that his conviction more than 20 years ago was based on false testimony and questionable evidence is facing execution for fatally shooting two people, including his cousin. Ivan Cantu is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. The 50-year-old was condemned for the November 2000 deaths of his cousin, James Mosqueda, and his cousin’s girlfriend, Amy Kitchen. Prosecutors have said Cantu killed Mosqueda, who dealt illegal drugs, and Kitchen as he tried to steal cocaine, marijuana and cash from his cousin’s home. Cantu claims a rival drug dealer killed his cousin over a dispute about money.

