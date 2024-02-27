Rodeo Uncorked!® International Wine Competition 2024: A Triumph of Taste Celebrated at Champion Wine Auction & Dinner

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Feb. 27, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The enchanting allure of fine wines took center stage at the illustrious Champion Wine Auction & Dinner, marking the culmination of the 2024 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition. Held at the prestigious NRG Center, this annual gala welcomed fervent wine enthusiasts for an evening of unparalleled elegance and excitement.

Eager attendees gathered to witness the auction of extraordinary award-winning wines, with both the Grand Champion Best of Show and Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show shattering previous auction records in a display of unprecedented enthusiasm.

The coveted title of 2024 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition Grand Champion Best of Show was bestowed upon the exquisite Beau Joie Brut Champagne AOC, NV, which fetched an impressive $335,000. This exceptional bottle found its new home in the collection of Laura & Matthew Hogue of Hogue Landscape Services, alongside Andrea Bryant, in memory of Bruce, Fidelis New Energy, and John M. Cotterell.

Not to be outdone, the distinguished 2024 Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show, the Smith-Madrone Riesling, Spring Mountain District, 2018, commanded a remarkable $225,000. Sire Spirits, J Alan Kent Development represented by Julie & Alan Kent, Andrea & Scott Fish, and Randa & Ray Gilliam proudly claimed this esteemed bottle as their own.

The evening unfolded with a spectacular auction featuring a curated selection of 62 lots, showcasing 471 wines distinguished through the Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition. Guests indulged in a sumptuous 4-course white glove gala-style dinner, served amidst an atmosphere of sophistication and refinement.

Tables, ranging from $9,000 to $25,000, provided an exclusive setting for patrons to immerse themselves in the world of fine wines, creating an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.

Adding to the excitement, a concurrent silent auction offered additional opportunities for guests to acquire coveted wines, further enhancing the allure of the event and elevating it to a pinnacle of wine appreciation.

The Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition stands as a beacon of excellence in the global wine community, attracting top producers from around the world. With 2,985 entries vying for recognition, the competition showcased the finest wines from countries including the United States, Italy, and Chile. Notably, 539 entries hailed from Texas wineries, while 161 entries hailed from this year’s featured region, Chile, a testament to its rich winemaking heritage dating back to the 16th century.

For those eager to learn more about the Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition and future events, visit rodeohouston.com/wine

