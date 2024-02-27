Rare wolverine sighting in Barlow

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BARLOW, Oregon (KPTV) — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed there was a rare sighting of a wolverine on the west side of the Cascades on Monday.

Brandon Oswald sent FOX 12 a video of a wolverine running through a field in Barlow. He says at first he wasn’t sure what it was.

“At first I thought it was a dog, then I saw how it was running and I thought that’s not a dog, and I honestly didn’t know what it was,” Oswald said. “I’m glad I filmed it because I definitely have never seen a wolverine before.”

ODFW officials are unsure if the wolverine is new to the area, but suspect it may be the same one that ventured to western Oregon months ago.

Wolverines are widely found in Canada and Alaska. There’s also a small population in eastern Oregon. Last year was the first time a wolverine had been spotted outside the Wallowa mountains in over 30 years.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.