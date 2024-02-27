Rapidly expanding wildfires in the Texas Panhandle prompt evacuations
CANADIAN, Texas (AP) — Rapidly expanding wildfires fueled by surging winds have prompted safety warnings for several towns and at least one evacuation order in the far northern Texas Panhandle. The Texas A&M Forest Service said Tuesday that one fire had already burned more than 100,000 acres with 0% contained. The Smokehouse Creek Fire has more than doubled its size since it sparked Monday. Texas state Sen. Kevin Sparks posted on social media that an evacuation order was issued for Canadian. The town of about 2,000 is about 100 miles northeast of Amarillo.