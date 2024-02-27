Nigeria’s government and union workers launch a new nationwide strike over decades-high inflation

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s government and union workers have begun a new nationwide strike that threatens to shut down key services while people are angry about soaring inflation and growing economic pain. Since taking office last year, President Bola Tinubu has enacted policies that include doing away with fuel subsidies and unifying the country’s multiple exchange rates. That led to a devaluation of the naira against the dollar. Gasoline prices have more than doubled and inflation reached close to 30% last month. That’s the highest in nearly three decades, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

