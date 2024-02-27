Many in Iran are frustrated by unrest and poor economy. Parliament elections could see a low turnout

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran is holding parliamentary elections this Friday, yet the real question may not be who gets elected but how many people actually turn out to vote. Widespread discontent over the cratering economy, years of mass protests rocking the country, and tensions with the West over Tehran’s nuclear program and Iran’s support for Russia in its war on Ukraine have many people quietly saying they won’t vote in this election. Officials have urged people to cast ballots but tellingly, no information has been released this year from the state-owned polling center ISPA about turnout — a constant feature of past elections. The Associated Press recently interviewed 21 Iranians. Only five said they would vote.

By The Associated Press

