Man pleads guilty in deaths of 2 officers at Virginia college in 2022 and is sentenced to life

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — A man who had been scheduled for trial in the shooting deaths of two popular police officers at a Virginia college in 2022 has instead pleaded guilty and been sentenced to life in prison. News outlets report that Alexander Campbell pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder in the deaths of Bridgewater College Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson. A judge handed down two life sentences plus six years in prison. The shooting happened when the officers were called to an area outside the college’s Memorial Hall for a report of a suspicious man on campus.

