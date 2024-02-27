Man arrested for assaulting, robbing multiple women over 4 hour span

By Rob Polansky

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WFSB) — A man faces a number of charges after police in Bridgeport said he robbed three women, one of whom he sexually assaulted.

Cecil Mills, 35, was arrested around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the crime spree happened over the course of 4 hours that morning.

They said they got him following a vehicle pursuit, a crash and a foot chase that ended near the intersection of North and Madison avenues.

Mills was charged with sexually assaulting one of the three women he robbed, police said. That victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with minor injuries.

“The victims all report being followed by what turned out to be a stolen Toyota Camry, prior to being robbed and assaulted,” said Det. Jeffrey Holtz, Bridgeport police. “The suspect’s clothing descriptions, given to responding officers by the victims, were also similar.”

Police said a fourth woman reported the same Camry intentionally struck her car from behind in Seaside Park. The suspect fled after the victim in Seaside Park refused to stop her car.

Police tried to find the Camry after the first robbery was reported at approximately 7 a.m. at the intersection of East Main and Essex streets.

The second robbery and the sexual assault happened on Wood Avenue at approximately 10:25 a.m., they said.

The third robbery took place on Park Avenue around 11:15 a.m.

The female victims ranged in age from 22 to 52 years old. Cash, cell phones, and other electronics were stolen. Many of the items were recovered in the stolen Camry after the suspect crashed. A significant quantity of narcotics were also found, according to police.

“Mills crashed into multiple vehicles during the pursuit,” Holtz said. “One of those accidents resulted in minor injuries.”

Mills faces more that a dozen charges related to Saturday’s crime spree, including second-degree assault, third-degree sexual assault, three counts of third-degree robbery, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, evading responsibility, and interfering with a police officer.

Mills’ bonds totaled $177,500.

