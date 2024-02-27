Lawsuit seeks up to $11.5M over allegations that Oregon nurse replaced fentanyl drip with tap water

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — The first lawsuit brought amid reports that a nurse at a southern Oregon hospital replaced intravenous fentanyl drips with tap water seeks up to $11.5 million on behalf of the estate of a 65-year-old man who died. The wrongful death suit was filed Monday against Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford. It also names the nurse as a defendant. Last month, Medford police disclosed that they were investigating potential crimes against patients involving the theft of “controlled substances,” which may have led to “adverse” outcomes for some. Asante did not immediately return an email seeking comment about the lawsuit, but said in a statement last month it is cooperating with police.

