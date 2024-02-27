Latvia extends an entry ban on Russian tourists until March 2025 citing Moscow’s war in Ukraine

HELSINKI (AP) — Latvia’s government has extended restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens into the Baltic country until next year. Authorities cited Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine which officials say is “still posing a threat to the internal security of Latvia.” The Cabinet of Prime Minister Evika Siliņa decided Tuesday to lengthen the entry conditions on Russian citizens until March 4, 2025. The government said in a statement that Russian citizens will continue to be banned from entering Latvia for the purposes of tourism and leisure. But some Russians will be permitted to enter the European Union country including those with residence permits valid in Latvia or another EU member state.

