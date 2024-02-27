Innocent girlfriend or murderous conspirator? Jury begins deliberations in missing mom case

A Connecticut jury has begun deliberating after hearing closing arguments in the murder conspiracy case against a woman charged in connection with the 2019 disappearance and presumed killing of mother-of-five Jennifer Dulos. Prosecutors told the jury Tuesday that Michelle Troconis helped her boyfriend, Dulos’ estranged husband Fotis Dulos, plan and cover up her death. Troconis’ lawyer responded that she wasn’t involved in any way. Prosecutors said Fotis Dulos attacked Jennifer Dulos at her home in New Canaan amid a divorce and child custody case. Her body has never been found, but a judge has declared her legally dead.

