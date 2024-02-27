In Georgia case, ex-law partner says he doesn’t know when Willis and Wade’s relationship began

ATLANTA (AP) — A potential key witness for lawyers seeking to derail the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump has testified that he does not know when Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ romantic relationship with a top prosecutor began. Terrence Bradley returned to the witness stand on Tuesday in a hearing that could result in Willis being removed from the 2020 election interference case against Donald Trump. Bradley repeatedly said he couldn’t remember when pressed about details of Willis and Wade’s relationship. Willis and Wade have said they started dating after he was hired as special prosecutor and there was nothing improper about their relationship.

By KATE BRUMBACK and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

