Houston Rodeo 2024: Taste of Victory at World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest

Feb. 27, 2024T (Houston Style Magazine) — The scent of sizzling barbecue filled the air as more than 250 seasoned barbecue teams converged at the 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, from February 22nd to 24th. Amidst fierce competition, one team emerged triumphant, clinching the coveted title of Grand Champion Overall — the illustrious Taste of South Texas Bar-B-Que Team.

In an electrifying display of culinary prowess, teams from across Texas and beyond showcased their skills in a battle for barbecue supremacy across various categories including Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, Go Texan, Dutch Oven Dessert, and the prestigious Open Contest.

Adding to the excitement, the 2024 edition of the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest continued its tradition of nurturing young talent with the Jr. Cook-off. Young pitmasters, aged 8 to 14, showcased their culinary finesse by preparing delectable steaks, judged on appearance, tenderness, and taste, offering a glimpse into the future of barbecue excellence.

As the smoke clears and the flames subside, the Taste of South Texas Bar-B-Que Team stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of barbecue innovation and tradition. Their victory not only exemplifies culinary mastery but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring pitmasters worldwide.

For barbecue enthusiasts and culinary connoisseurs alike, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest remains a beacon of gastronomic excellence and community camaraderie. As we celebrate the triumphs of the Taste of South Texas Bar-B-Que Team and all participating teams, let us revel in the rich tapestry of flavors that define Texas barbecue culture.

In the heart of Houston, where smoke meets fire and flavor reigns supreme, the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest continues to captivate palates and ignite passions, one mouthwatering bite at a time.

The 2024 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest winners are:

Grand Champion Overall – Taste of South Texas Bar-B-Que Team

Reserve Champion Overall – Rancho Cerveza

Brisket

Champion – Taste of South Texas Bar-B-Que Team

Second Place – Telstar Cookers

Third Place – Texas Lonestar Cookers

Ribs

Champion – Pitmaker – BBQ Addiction

Second Place – Victoria County Go Texan

Third Place – Calhoun County Go Texan Chicken

Champion – San Antonio Winner – Chicken Fried

Second Place – S&S Club, Inc.

Third Place – RIVS Smoke & Grill Go Texan

Grand Champion – Victoria County Go Texan

Reserve Champion – Metro Go Texan 4/Chase-N-Moore Smoke Dutch Oven Dessert

Champion – S&S Club, Inc.

Second Place – Tejas Cookers

Third Place – Brew Crew Cookers Open Contest

Champion – Texas Cowtown Cookers

Second Place – Paloma Blanca

Third Place – Floyd, Morrow & Larkin Jr. Cook-off

Champion – Shaylyn Keith

Second Place – Hailynn Speichinger

Third Place – Brodie Daniel

Specialty Awards

Best Façade – Desperados Cook Team

Best Overall Theme – Cherokee County Go Texan

Best Skit – BOHICA BBQ Cooking Team

