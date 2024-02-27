Houston Rodeo 2024: Taste of Victory at World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest
By Jo-Carolyn Goode
Feb. 27, 2024T (Houston Style Magazine) — The scent of sizzling barbecue filled the air as more than 250 seasoned barbecue teams converged at the 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, from February 22nd to 24th. Amidst fierce competition, one team emerged triumphant, clinching the coveted title of Grand Champion Overall — the illustrious Taste of South Texas Bar-B-Que Team.
In an electrifying display of culinary prowess, teams from across Texas and beyond showcased their skills in a battle for barbecue supremacy across various categories including Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, Go Texan, Dutch Oven Dessert, and the prestigious Open Contest.
Adding to the excitement, the 2024 edition of the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest continued its tradition of nurturing young talent with the Jr. Cook-off. Young pitmasters, aged 8 to 14, showcased their culinary finesse by preparing delectable steaks, judged on appearance, tenderness, and taste, offering a glimpse into the future of barbecue excellence.
As the smoke clears and the flames subside, the Taste of South Texas Bar-B-Que Team stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of barbecue innovation and tradition. Their victory not only exemplifies culinary mastery but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring pitmasters worldwide.
For barbecue enthusiasts and culinary connoisseurs alike, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest remains a beacon of gastronomic excellence and community camaraderie. As we celebrate the triumphs of the Taste of South Texas Bar-B-Que Team and all participating teams, let us revel in the rich tapestry of flavors that define Texas barbecue culture.
In the heart of Houston, where smoke meets fire and flavor reigns supreme, the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest continues to captivate palates and ignite passions, one mouthwatering bite at a time.
The 2024 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest winners are:
Grand Champion Overall – Taste of South Texas Bar-B-Que Team
Reserve Champion Overall – Rancho Cerveza
Brisket
Champion – Taste of South Texas Bar-B-Que Team
Second Place – Telstar Cookers
Third Place – Texas Lonestar Cookers
Ribs
Champion – Pitmaker – BBQ Addiction
Second Place – Victoria County Go Texan
Third Place – Calhoun County Go Texan Chicken
Champion – San Antonio Winner – Chicken Fried
Second Place – S&S Club, Inc.
Third Place – RIVS Smoke & Grill Go Texan
Grand Champion – Victoria County Go Texan
Reserve Champion – Metro Go Texan 4/Chase-N-Moore Smoke Dutch Oven Dessert
Champion – S&S Club, Inc.
Second Place – Tejas Cookers
Third Place – Brew Crew Cookers Open Contest
Champion – Texas Cowtown Cookers
Second Place – Paloma Blanca
Third Place – Floyd, Morrow & Larkin Jr. Cook-off
Champion – Shaylyn Keith
Second Place – Hailynn Speichinger
Third Place – Brodie Daniel
Specialty Awards
Best Façade – Desperados Cook Team
Best Overall Theme – Cherokee County Go Texan
Best Skit – BOHICA BBQ Cooking Team
