Houston Chamber Choir Presents World Premiere of “Mass in Exile”: A Musical Journey of Faith and Liberation

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Feb. 27. 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Embark on a transcendent musical voyage with the Grammy® Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir as they unveil the world premiere of “Mass in Exile,” a groundbreaking composition by composer Mark Buller with libretto by Leah Lax. Set to captivate audiences on Saturday, March 9th, at 7:30 p.m. at South Main Baptist Church, this eagerly anticipated event promises to be a transformative experience for all.

“Mass in Exile” is a poignant new work commissioned by the Houston Chamber Choir under the visionary leadership of founder and artistic director Robert Simpson. Composed for chorus, solo baritone, guitar, percussion, and strings, this stirring composition delves into the deeply personal narratives of Buller and Lax, offering a profound exploration of their strict religious upbringings and the quest for spiritual liberation in a troubled world.

Inspired by a serendipitous conversation on social media during the pandemic, Buller and Lax embarked on a creative journey culminating in the creation of “Mass in Exile.” Joining the Houston Chamber Choir for this momentous occasion are the acclaimed Apollo Chamber Players and distinguished baritone soloist Dr. Timothy Jones from the University of Houston. The program will also feature additional works by Buller and Lax, including “Overboard,” commissioned by Houston Grand Opera in 2017, and “The Passion of St. Cecilia,” commissioned by the Houston Chamber Choir in 2021.

Reflecting on the significance of this premiere, Robert Simpson expressed his gratitude, stating, “The Houston Chamber musicians and I are honored to present the world premiere of yet another major work by Mark Buller. In ‘Mass in Exile,’ librettist Leah Lax has provided a deeply personal story that resonates with themes of freedom and resilience, creating a powerful work that we are privileged to have commissioned.”

The Houston Chamber Choir comprises 24 professional musicians from esteemed music programs across the country, bringing together diverse talents and backgrounds. With experience performing on national and international stages, members of the choir have showcased their vocal artistry in festivals, operas, concerts, church choirs, and musical theater productions.

Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. CT

South Main Baptist Church, 4100 South Main St., Houston, TX 77002

Tickets range from $10 for students to $45 for general admission, with discounts available for seniors and military personnel. Secure your seats online at houstonchamberchoir.org/mass-in-exile.

Parking and seating are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For additional information and updates, visit our website at HoustonChamberChoir.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

