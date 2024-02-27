House GOP chairs subpoena Justice Department for information related to Biden documents investigation

By Annie Grayer, CNN

House Republicans leading the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden issued a subpoena Tuesday to Attorney General Merrick Garland for the documents, transcripts and audio recordings related to special counsel Robert Hur’s investigation into the president’s handling of classified documents.

The subpoena comes after Republicans had requested on February 12 that the DOJ turn over the materials voluntarily by February 19, a quick turnaround the department did not meet.

In the subpoena cover letter, Republicans reference a February 16 letter from the DOJ outlining how the department was working through the GOP request for materials. According to the excerpt quoted in Tuesday’s subpoena, the DOJ informed Republicans it was “working to gather and process” the materials responsive to the request and working through “classification” and “confidentiality interests.” Republicans accused the DOJ of not providing a date for when the department would be able to meet the document request.

The GOP subpoena for materials comes as Hur is expected to testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee on March 12.

Hur’s report did not charge Biden with a crime, but it painted a picture of a forgetful commander in chief who failed to properly protect highly sensitive classified information. Biden and his lawyers have objected to that characterization – calling it “investigative excess” and accusing Hur of flouting Justice Department rules and norms.

