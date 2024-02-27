Greek police carry out raids and arrests after resurgence in far-left militant attacks

Greek antiterrorism police have carried out raids and arrests in connection with recent attacks claimed by far-left militants. The crackdown follows a resurgence in militant violence with small bombs or hand grenades, including an explosion outside the labor ministry in Athens. The attacks caused damage to buildings and vehicles but no injuries. Police say firearms and explosives were seized in the raids while six people were arrested in the capital. Another four already serving prison sentences are suspected of involvement in the case. All 10 suspects face charges including membership of a terrorist organisation and attempted murder.

