Former NYU finance director pleads guilty to $3 million fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — A former finance director at New York University has pleaded guilty to a more than $3 million fraud scheme that authorities say helped fund a swimming pool and other renovations to her home in Connecticut. New York authorities say Cindy Tappe used her position to divert money intended for minority and women owned businesses. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg says the 57-year-old Westport, Connecticut, resident pleaded guilty to grand larceny and agreed to five years probation and $663,209 in restitution. NYU said Tuesday its internal audit office investigated Tappe and provided its findings to state officials, leading to the criminal charges.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.