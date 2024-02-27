Dog involved in car crash runs to doggy day care a mile away for help

By Ruta Ulcinaite

Click here for updates on this story

CLAWSON, Michigan (WXYZ) — A spooked dog took off from the vehicle she was riding in after being involved in a car crash.

The 3-year-old pit bull-mix then ran to a place she knew she would be safe: the doggy day care she frequently visits about a mile away from the crash.

Melissa Fickel fosters animals and knew she wanted a forever friend of her own. She got her dog, Aries, in 2020. Working from home, the two would spend every hour of the day together, learning tricks and enjoying parks. Fickel always knew Aries was smart due to her personality but didn’t know just how smart she could be.

Last Saturday around noon, the two were off to the park to enjoy the nice weather when at 14 Mile Road and Rochester Road, Fickel was run into by another car. No one was injured and there was only minor damage to the vehicles, but the crash spooked Aries enough to jolt out of the car.

“I had the windows down because Aries likes to hang her head out,” Fickel said. “As soon as there was that smack, as soon as I felt and heard it, almost instantaneously, she was out the window.”

Fearing the worst, Fickel was worried Aries could run into traffic or into neighborhoods. While dealing with police and exchanging insurance, her head was swimming with all the ways Aries could be in danger.

“I can’t really think about it because so many things could’ve happened,” she said.

What she didn’t know is that Aries ran about a mile down Rochester Road to the day care she frequently visits, Hounds Town Metro Detroit.

“She really started off scared,” Hounds Town Metro Detroit owner Travis Ogden said. “Soon as I walked up front, saw the dog, I was like that is definitely Aries.”

Hounds Town Metro Detroit took Aries in and provided shelter while they called her owner.

“(Travis) called me and said she’s here, and I literally sank to the ground,” Fickel said.

In surveillance video, you can see Aries run up straight to the door, jumping up and down like she wanted to get help for both Melissa and herself. She’s a smart dog who was quickly reunited with her owner.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.