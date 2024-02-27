D-Day vets in Britain honor comrades as 13 names are added to a memorial

LONDON (AP) — With medals pinned to their chests, two D-Day veterans proudly represented their comrades as 13 new names were added Tuesday to a memorial wall in southern England that honors those who took part in the Normandy landings. British veterans Stan Ford and John Roberts and 11 others were added to the Normandy Memorial Wall at the D-Day Story Museum prior to an event marking 100 days until the 80th anniversary of the start of the invasion that ultimately ended World War II in Europe. The June 6 event promises to be one of the last big commemorations, because so few of the 850,000 troops who took part remain.

