Court documents shed new details in killing of nursing student at University of Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — The suspect in the killing of a nursing student on the University of Georgia campus used an object as a weapon in the crime, and he’s also accused of “disfiguring her skull.” That’s according to newly filed arrest affidavits. Jose Ibarra faces multiple murder and assault charges in the death of 22-year-old Laken Riley. Authorities have not said exactly how Riley was killed, only that her death was caused by blunt force trauma. The affidavits, filed in Athens-Clarke County Superior Court, state that the crimes were committed between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.