Congo joins LNG-exporting nations under a new project with Italian energy company ENI
MILAN (AP) — The African nation of Congo has become the latest exporter of liquified natural gas as it launched production of the first cargo load a year after the Italian energy company ENI launched the Congo LNG project with local partners. ENI said Tuesday that the first cargo ship loaded with natural gas will head to the Italian regassification plant in the Tuscan city of Piombino in the coming days. The project will have an annual capacity of 4.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas which is used to heat homes and businesses. Europe has been securing new energy sources since moving to cut off Russian supplies following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago.