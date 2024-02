MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Colorado Springs says the operating hours will change for the Manitou Incline beginning March 1.

The city said the operating hours will be updated to 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. "due to staffing limitations."

According to the City of Colorado Springs, free reservations are required for the Incline.

For more information, including how to make a reservation, visit Manitou Incline.