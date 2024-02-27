Athens taxis on a 48-hour strike that will coincide with a nationwide public sector stoppage

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Taxi drivers in the Greek capital have begun a 48-hour strike, with the second day timed to coincide with a nationwide strike by public and some private sector workers that is expected to disrupt public transport, flights and ferries. More than 200 taxis drove through the center of Athens Tuesday as part of a demonstration on the first day of the walkout. The capital’s main taxi union has issued a series of demands, including a reduction in taxes, access to bus lanes and stricter regulation on ride-sharing apps. The second day of the taxi strike coincides with a nationwide strike called by Greece’s main public sector umbrella union to mark the first anniversary of the country’s deadliest rail disaster.

