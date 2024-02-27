At conservative gala, Trump remarks show challenges in GOP Black voter outreach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A gala thrown by the Black Conservative Federation over the weekend drew condemnation from Democrats after its guest of honor, Donald Trump, addressed the largely Black audience with remarks that played to racial stereotypes about the criminalization of African Americans. For around 500 conservative lawmakers, activists, pundits and donors in attendance, Trump’s appearance was part of an effort to show the former president’s affinity with Black voters. The divergent reactions to the former president’s remarks highlight both the often lonely place Black GOP activists hold in the party and the uphill battle Republicans have in making serious inroads with Black voters, who still hold highly negative views of the GOP, according to recent AP polling.

