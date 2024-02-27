An Italian family of three is back in Rome following two years of captivity in Mali

ROME (AP) — Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani was on hand Tuesday for the arrival in Rome of an Italian family of three just hours after their release from two years of captivity in the African nation of Mali. The family, identified as Rocco Langone, his wife Maria Caivano and their adult son Giovanni Langone were kidnapped from their home in the city of Koutiala, southeast of the Mali capital, by an Islamist militant group affiliated with al-Qaeda. Italian authorities said the family had lived in Mali for some years as part of a “well-integrated community of Jehovah’s Witnesses.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.