A senior police officer and 2 wanted Pakistani Taliban members were killed in a shootout, police say

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a senior officer and two wanted Taliban members were killed in an intense shootout when officers raided a militant hideout in the northwest. Two other police officers were wounded in the shootout early Tuesday in Mardan, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A local police official identified the slain police superintendent as Ijaz Khan, who led the raid. The two Taliban members who were killed were being sought by police over their alleged connection to past attacks on security forces. The Pakistani Taliban routinely target security forces in the northwest bordering Afghanistan. The group did not immediately comment.

