A retired teacher and marine biologist fighting the government win an appeal to protect Barbuda land

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A top court has ruled that two residents of the tiny Caribbean island of Barbuda have the right to challenge construction of an airstrip that critics say endangers fragile ecosystems and was begun without any permits. Tuesday’s ruling by the Privy Council is considered a big win for a marine biologist and a retired teacher who launched a legal fight against the government of Antigua and Barbuda in July 2018. The government had argued that they were “busybodies” who had no standing to mount a legal fight. A spokesperson for the office of the prime minister and a representative for the development did not respond to messages seeking comment.

