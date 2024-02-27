4 charged with transporting Iranian-made weapons face detention hearings in US court

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Four crew members of an unflagged vessel that U.S. officials say was carrying Iranian-made missile components are scheduled to appear in federal court in Virginia. Prosecutors are expected to argue Tuesday that they should be held without bond while they await trial. U.S. Central Command Navy forces, including Navy SEALs, boarded the vessel in the Arabian Sea the night of Jan. 11. Two Navy SEALs drowned during the operation. Muhammad Pahlawan is charged with attempting to smuggle advanced missile components. All four defendants are charged with providing false information to U.S. Coast Guard officers during the boarding of the vessel. Their attorneys have declined to comment.

