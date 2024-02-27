3 men snared in right-wing extremism probe charged in London court with prepping for terrorism

LONDON (AP) — Authorities say three men arrested in an investigation into right-wing extremism have been charged in a London court with preparing to commit a terrorist act, authorities said. The trio was also accused of manufacturing a semi-automatic pistol and possibly targeting an Islamic center. They were arrested on Feb. 21 as part of an investigation into extreme right-wing activity, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said Tuesday. Prosecutors said the men had joined extreme right-wing online chat forums and distributed information on guns and ammunition. The three had allegedly manufactured a semi-automatic gun, had instructions on assembling a 3D-printed firearm and identified an Islamic education center in Leeds as a possible target.

