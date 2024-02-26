What would a new Palestinian government in the West Bank mean for the war in Gaza?

The Palestinian Authority’s prime minister has announced his government’s resignation. It’s seen as the first step in a reform process demanded by the United States as part of its latest ambitious plans to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But it will do little to address the PA’s longstanding lack of legitimacy among its own people or its strained relations with Israel. Both pose major obstacles to U.S. plans for the PA, which administers parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, to govern postwar Gaza ahead of eventual statehood for the territories. Here’s a look at the government shakeup and what it means for the Israel-Hamas war.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.