West Virginia medical professionals condemn bill that prohibits care to at-risk transgender youth

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Nearly 400 medical professionals in West Virginia have signed onto a letter condemning a bill advancing in the state House of Delegates that would bar transgender youth at risk for suicide from accessing medical interventions like hormone therapy. Advanced to the full chamber by a House committee on Friday, the proposal would completely ban minors’ access to hormone therapy and puberty blockers, removing a narrow exemption passed by lawmakers last year that allows kids at risk for self-harm and suicide to receive care. Signers of the letter published Monday by the state’s only LGBTQ advocacy organization, Fairness West Virginia, include doctors, psychologists, social workers, nurses and medical students.

