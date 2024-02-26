Skip to Content
News

Two Colorado Springs schools holding online learning day due to USAFA grass fire

Colorado Springs Fire Department
By
New
Published 5:27 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two schools will be having online learning days today, Feb. 26. due to the grass fire at the United States Air Force Academy.

Douglas Valley Elementary School and Air Academy High School both have Synchronous eLearning days. The closures impact some district services. Before and after school care on USAFA is canceled today.

D20 buses will be able to pick up students who live at the United States Air Force Academy who need transportation to D20 schools and Special Education programs.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Ty Evans

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content