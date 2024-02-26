Two Colorado Springs schools holding online learning day due to USAFA grass fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two schools will be having online learning days today, Feb. 26. due to the grass fire at the United States Air Force Academy.

Douglas Valley Elementary School and Air Academy High School both have Synchronous eLearning days. The closures impact some district services. Before and after school care on USAFA is canceled today.

D20 buses will be able to pick up students who live at the United States Air Force Academy who need transportation to D20 schools and Special Education programs.