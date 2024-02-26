Timeline of Sweden’s bid to join the NATO alliance

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Hungary’s parliament has approved Sweden’s application to join NATO, paving the way for the Scandinavian country to become the alliance’s 32nd member. Hungary was the last holdout after Turkey agreed to Sweden’s accession in January. Newcomers need to be approved by all existing NATO members. Once neutral Sweden and neighboring Finland decided to seek NATO membership after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. While Finland joined in April of last year, Sweden was kept waiting as both Turkey and Hungary held up the process.

