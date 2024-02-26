Skip to Content
Three people displaced after apartment fire in Colorado Springs

KRDO
Published 5:10 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to an apartment fire this morning, Feb. 26, on Carefree Cir.

The call came in at 3:38 a.m. due to a smoke alarm. The fire was isolated to one apartment. When crews arrived on the scene they successfully extinguished the sire by 4:00 a.m. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

Three people are displaced but the Red Cross has stepped in to help them. No information has been released regarding the cause of the fire. This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.

Ty Evans

