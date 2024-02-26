Tennessee House advances bill to ban reappointing lawmakers booted for behavior
By JONATHAN MATTISE
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republicans in the Tennessee House have voted to advance a bill that would prevent local governments from reappointing state lawmakers who were expelled due to behavior. The proposal passed Monday is one of several restrictions being considered after the GOP’s high-profile expulsion proceedings against Democratic House members last year. The proposal would bar what happened after last April’s expulsions: Democratic Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were reappointed and quickly went back to work. One of the Legislature’s staff attorneys expressed concerns about the bill’s constitutionality last week. Republican bill sponsor Rep. Johnny Garrett argued that the Tennessee Constitution would allow the change.