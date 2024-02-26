Students walk out of Oklahoma high school where nonbinary student was beaten and later died

OWASSO, Okla. (AP) — More than a dozen students have staged a walkout at the Oklahoma high school where a nonbinary student was beaten and later died. Some students at Owasso High School held signs that read “You are loved” and “Protect Queer Kids” during Monday morning’s student-led walkout. Students and LGBTQ+ advocates are demanding action against discrimination and bullying of transgender and gender nonconforming students. The action comes weeks after the death of Nex Benedict, a 16-year-old student at Owasso High School who identified as nonbinary and used they/them pronouns. Benedict died one day after a fight inside a restroom. The teen’s family had said they were often the target of bullying at the school.

