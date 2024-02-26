Primary apathy in Michigan: Democrats, GOP struggle as supporters mull whether to even vote

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan voters are poised to cast ballots in their respective presidential primaries on Tuesday but a feeling of voter apathy has swept over the state. Both major parties have said that they must win Michigan to secure the White House this year but they’re struggling to connect with voters. Some Democratic voters are pledging to vote “uncommitted” in Tuesday’s primary to let President Joe Biden know they aren’t happy with his support for Israel in its response to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas. Former President Donald Trump is expected to cruise to victory with new primary rules slanted in his favor. But questions linger over whether he can win over Michigan’s crucial moderate voters.

