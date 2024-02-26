Pride flags would be largely banned in Tennessee classrooms in bill advanced by GOP lawmakers
By JONATHAN MATTISE
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The GOP-led Tennessee House has passed a bill that would largely ban displaying pride flags in public school classrooms. The 70-24 vote Monday sends the legislation to the Senate. A final vote could happen in the coming days. Republicans cut a heated debate short before the bill was passed. Democrats and other opponents blasted the legislation as unfairly limiting a major symbol of the LGBTQ+ community in schools. The bill’s requirements would be enforced through civil lawsuits. It lists the types of approved flags and exceptions for when others could be displayed as part of a curriculum.