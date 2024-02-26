Photographer accuses Taylor Swift’s dad of punching him in the face on Sydney waterfront

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A photographer has told police he was punched in the face by Taylor Swift’s father on the Sydney waterfront hours after the popstar’s Australian tour ended. Ben McDonald said he provided police with a statement alleging the assault by Scott Swift at the Neutral Bay Wharf on Tuesday where the father and daughter had just come ashore from a yacht. The New South Wale Police Force media office confirmed that police were investigating the alleged assault of a 51-year-old man by a 71-year-old man. A spokesman for the star told Rolling Stone magazine that at the time of the incident, two people were “aggressively pushing” to get to Taylor Swift, grabbed security and threatened a member of the singer’s staff.

