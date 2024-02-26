New York Democrats reject bipartisan congressional map, will draw their own

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democrats in the New York Legislature have rejected a congressional map drawn by the state’s bipartisan redistricting commission. The votes on Monday set the stage for the party to craft lines that help Democrats in battleground House races that could determine control of Congress. The Democratic-dominated Legislature will now have to submit and approve a new set of congressional lines, which is expected in the coming days. Congressional races in New York, particularly suburban contests, are expected to determine which party controls the House after the November elections, adding major significance to even the slightest tweaks in how districts are drawn.

