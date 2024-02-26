Nation’s top health official to visit Alabama in wake of IVF ruling

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is sending the nation’s top health official to meet with patients and doctors in Alabama to discuss a controversial court ruling that upended in vitro fertilization treatment in the state. The ruling by the Republican-controlled Alabama Supreme Court has unexpectedly propelled the issue of IVF into the presidential campaign conversation right ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries on March 5. The visit by Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra comes just days after former President Donald Trump vowed to protect access to the fertility care. Becerra will meet with patients and doctors who have been impacted by the state court’s ruling on Tuesday.

