Monument Mayor claims Methodist Church is dropping immigrants in Cañon City

today at 10:23 AM
Published 10:36 AM

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Mayor of Monument, Mitch LaKind, told Fox News that the Mayor of Cañon City had reached out to him with a picture of a van from a Denver Methodist Church dropping off a dozen illegal immigrants.

This comes after Monument passed a resolution to not be a sanctuary city. Mayor LaKind said that the resolution sent a message to Denver to not bus migrants to Monument.

Mayor LaKind told Fox News that the people the van dropped off in Cañon City had no identification, no ability to speak English and the police couldn't stop them so they "vanished" into the community.

This is a developing story. KRDO13 Investigates is in Cañon City to learn more.

