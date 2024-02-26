Mexican president slams YouTube for taking down his video that shared a journalist’s phone number

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has again lashed out at social media platform YouTube for taking down part of his daily news briefing where he revealed a reporter’s phone number. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says the platform in Mexico “has been taken over by conservatives,” accused it of censorship and claimed YouTube “is in full decline.” It marks the latest chapter in the Mexican president’s love-hate relationship with social media. Mexican law prohibits officials from revealing personal information about people, but López Obrador has said “the political and moral authority of the president of Mexico is above that law.”

