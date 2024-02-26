Louisiana authorities search for inmate who pepper-sprayed deputy, escaped during transport from hospital

By Melissa Alonso and Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — A manhunt is underway for a Louisiana inmate who pepper-sprayed a deputy and escaped while being taken back to jail after treatment at a New Orleans-area hospital, authorities said.

Leon Ruffin, 51, had been in custody since July “for a second-degree murder – for life in prison at this point,” Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph P. Lopinto said during a news conference Sunday. “I definitely consider him dangerous by all means … I don’t believe he has a firearm.”

Ruffin “had some type of seizure today, our medical department ended up transporting” him to the hospital, Lopinto said.

At about 6:40 p.m., he was discharged from Ochsner Medical Center in suburban Gretna and put into the back of a patrol vehicle to be taken back to the correctional facility, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

As the deputy was driving “around the back portion of the hospital, I don’t know exactly what happened but he created some type of disturbance,” said the sheriff. The “deputy got out of the car, when she opened up the door…he pepper-sprayed her,” he said.

The deputy fired her service weapon at Ruffin at least once and it’s unknown if he was struck, according to the news release.

Ruffin then stole the deputy’s vehicle, according to the news release. Around 9:20 p.m., the unoccupied vehicle was located in nearby Algiers.

It is unclear how Ruffin got the pepper spray, the sheriff said, adding the deputy still had her pepper spray on her. The deputy was treated for the pepper spray exposure at the same hospital, he said.

State police and FBI have been informed and are assisting with the search.

