Letter containing white powder sent to Donald Trump Jr.’s home

MIAMI (AP) — Emergency crews responded Monday after a letter containing an unidentified white powder was sent to the Florida home of Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former president and GOP front-runner Donald Trump. A person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity said test results on the substance were inconclusive, but officials on the scene do not believe it was deadly. It’s the second time white powder has been sent to Trump Jr. In 2018, his then-wife was taken to a New York City hospital after she opened an envelope addressed to her husband that contained an unidentified white powder. Police later said the substance wasn’t dangerous.

By JILL COLVIN and DAVID FISCHER Associated Press

