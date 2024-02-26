Hungarian parliament elects new president after predecessor resigned in scandal

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s parliament has elected a new president after its previous head of state resigned in scandal over a pardon she granted to an accomplice in a child sexual abuse case. Lawmakers in a secret vote on Monday approved the appointment to the presidency of Tamás Sulyok, 67, a lawyer who previously served as the head of Hungary’s Constitutional Court. Several opposition parties did not participate in the vote, and called for direct presidential elections instead of appointments by vote in parliament. Sulyok received 134 votes in favor of his presidency while five lawmakers voted against.

