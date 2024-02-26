Firefighters needed so much water that a Minnesota town had to go without

HAWLEY, Minn. (AP) — Residents of a small Minnesota town were asked to go without water as firefighters from 17 departments battled a huge blaze that destroyed a grain elevator. School also was canceled in Hawley, Minnesota, for lack of spare water. The fire was reported around 11 p.m. Sunday, and it took about eight hours to extinguish. The cause isn’t yet known. A fire marshal arrived Monday morning in the town of about 2,200 people as a backhoe tore down the rest of the structure and firefighters sprayed down the smoldering remains.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.