Damar Hamlin says ending his career with the Steelers would be “a dream come true”

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said it would be a “dream” to finish his career playing for his hometown team.

Hamlin, a McKees Rocks native who played for Central Catholic High School and the University of Pittsburgh, made the comment when asked if he’d want to play for the Steelers while he was at an event for Steel City Collectibles in White Oak.

“I think ending my career and finishing as a Pittsburgh Steeler would be a dream. I played at Pitt, so you know, I was in the stadium, I played at Heinz Field probably for like eight years straight, between WPIAL championships and Pitt, so a dream come true would be finishing my career as a Steeler.”

While at Pitt, Hamlin earned All-ACC Second-Team honors after the 2020 season. He was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Every day I would finish practice at Pitt, I would work out, shower, go get my food, and then sit up top and watch the Steelers practice, every day from freshman until graduating as a redshirt senior,” he said.

Hamlin’s life was changed forever when he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field during a “Monday Night Football” game in Cincinnati. His recovery was an inspiration to many, and he was back on the field in less than a year. He’s been using his very public near-death experience to raise awareness for CPR and the use of AEDs.

At the event, Hamlin also mentioned he’s been inspired watching Cam Heyward give back to the community, and called the Steelers defensive tackle “well deserving” of the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

